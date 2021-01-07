Reward offered for information on missing Walker County woman who has not been seen for 3 weeks

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the location of a woman who has been missing for more than three weeks.

23-year-old Summer Buzbee was declared missing back on Dec. 21. She was reportedly last seen at a family member’s residence.

The investigation is still ongoing with leads being slowed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to WCSO.

As of now, there are no indications of any foul play involved in this case.

If you have any information on Buzbee’s whereabouts, contact WCSO at 205-302-6464.