Reward offered for information in Bessemer double homicide

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information in the killings of a Bessemer couple.

Bessemer Police Detective Kendra Ward says police believe 22-year-old Jekeria Osborn and 27-year-old D’Andre Paige were targeted in the Nov. 21 shooting.

The double homicide happened at the intersection of I-59/20 and Alabama Adventure Parkway around 4:30 p.m. Police say Osborn and Paige were inside their car at the intersection when the suspect car drove by and opened fire.

Ward says the suspects were driving a sedan style car and drove off toward Bessemer Super Highway. She says witnesses have come forward, but police have not identified suspects.

“We know there were numerous people in the area, so we know people saw something. We don’t know what they saw. We want everyone to come forward, no matter if they think it’s small or not important, we can use that information,” Ward said.

Ward says Osborn was a mother. She and Paige had a child together.

Jekeria Osborn and D’Andre Paige (Courtesy: Angel Percy)

“It’s vital that you come forward, so we can give closure to these families, and you can remain anonymous,” Ward said.

Facebook post from D’Andre Paige’s homegoing service.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777, Bessemer Police Dept. at 205-425-2411 or the tip line at 205-428-3541.

You can also email Crime Stoppers through their website.

