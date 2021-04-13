Reward being offered in search of ‘violent fugitive’ in Autauga County

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating a “violent fugitive” who failed to appear in court for multiple charges.

Timothy Jabbar Wyatt, 40, is wanted on several charges including domestic violence, kidnapping, assault and attempted rape. He has also been previously charged with rape, attempted murder, sodomy and robbery.

Wyatt is believed to be in Autauga or Chilton County at this time. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous. He is described as being 6-foot-1 and weighing 190 pounds.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to Wyatt’s arrest. To make a tip, contact Crime Stoppers at 215-7867.