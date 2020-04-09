Reverend discusses the changes to Holy Week due to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the coronavirus continues forcing people to change their Easter Sunday plans, Rev. Kip Laxon of Asbury United Methodist Church discusses how his church will be celbrating Holy Week with its patrons during the pandemic.
