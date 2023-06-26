BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A once-popular coffee shop in downtown Birmingham has served its last cup of joe.

Revelator Coffee, which had a spot in Birmingham since 2014, closed their doors for good Friday, with only a note posted to the door to show they had closed. The closure comes as other notable businesses, such as John’s City Diner and the YMCA building on 4th Avenue North, have closed downtown in recent months.

Longtime customer Lauren Damond said she was stunned to learn that Revelator had closed.

“This was a super cool spot,” Damond said. “It didn’t have a lot, but the things they had were really good.”

Damond said that as opposed to a big-chain cafe, Revelator had the feel of a small coffee shop and always had a lot of good items to choose from.

Revelator’s closing was surprising due to it once being a fast growing, rising star in the industry that once had 20 locations across the country. Today, there is only a location in New Orleans and one on campus at Birmingham-Southern College. Patrick Murphy, a professor with UAB’s Collat School of Business, said that rapid growth coupled with a global pandemic was the likely driving force behind the closing.

“What I see is a fast-growing business that got a little bit ahead of itself and a little bit over its skis and then got hit with that pandemic and as we exited and navigated around that as a society and just made it not feasible for them to continue operating profitably,” Murphy said.

Murphy said that while Revelator is no more, he is confident the next big thing will soon find its way soon to the vacant location.

“I think it’s always unfortunate to see an entrepreneurial venture close in your community,” Murphy said. “However, you can rest assured that there will be another to rise up and take its place eventually.”

Attempts to reach Revelator’s corporate office were not successful.