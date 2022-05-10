PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A K-9 officer who had worked for the Pelham Police Department for years before retiring last year has died.

Zenna, a German shepherd that completed over 1,128 searches in her career, died Monday. Zenna had retired from the force last September. According to PPD, she was surrounded by her handler and other members of the K-9 unit when she died.

“She was known to us as the Pelham Princess,” a statement from the department read. “She did 1,128 searches in her career that resulted in 409 arrests, and she helped take untold amounts of drugs off our streets. Zenna will be deeply missed by all of us here at Pelham PD.”