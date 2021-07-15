Retired cotton gin in Good Hope converted into restaurant opens for business, signals growth for city

GOOD HOPE, Ala. (WIAT) — The last time CBS 42 was out in Good Hope, Landon Wexler reported that this retired cotton gin was being converted into a restaurant. That restaurant, now called The Stash House, is open for business.

“Our food is sauce-awesome. It’s just old southern cooking,” Kat Daddy, owner of The Stash House said.

That great food and those good times are being chef’ed up under the roof of a retired cotton gin – one that’s sat largely unused in the city of good hope since the 1970s.

That old southern cooking is exactly what the city of Good Hope has wanted and needed for a while. The Stash House is the first sit down restaurant, aside from a Waffle House, in the city.

“It’s the first we’ve had in a long long time,” Mayor Jerry Bartlett of Good Hope said. “They’re multifaceted with food in the daytime – the vegetables. They’ve got hamburgers for lunchtime and then at night, the menu changes. Then Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, they have entertainers here playing the guitar and singing.”

Kat Daddy’s goal is to turn the property into an entertainment venue.

“It was first meet the needs of Good Hope, meet the needs of Cullman County, the needs of the whole area.” Kat Daddy said. “We’re providing entertainment with an entertainment venue, we got a lot of acoustic acts coming in, all kinds of great food and great times.”

“The farm to table in our lunch is phenomenal,” Kat Daddy said. “At night we go crazy. We have fish tacos, to steaks to the pounder that you’ll see in a bit. The catfish is phenomenal.”

Kat Daddy’s end goal is to transform this once lonely restaurant in town into a brewery, winery, distillery and entertainment hub for the area all in one.

“Right now, we’re currently a restaurant with alcohol open Wednesday thru Sunday. We have our distillery and brewery license to bring to Cullman, Alabama a distillery and brewery.”

Digital Reporter Landon Wexler tasted the food with Owner Kat Daddy and Mayor Bartlett.

“I’m just glad we have a place for people to enjoy the music and be entertained – we’ve never had that.”

The Stash House has been open for a week now as part of their soft opening. Kat Daddy says they’ll be holding their ribbon cutting ceremony this Saturday with a live performance from the Wilson Brothers.