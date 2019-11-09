Retired Calhoun County K-9 deputy dies

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A retired K-9 deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has died.

Skeet, who was retired from the force in 2014 after five years with the force, died Friday after a short battle with cancer.

His handle released the following message through the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:

“Heartbroken today. This morning we lost Skeet after a very short battle with cancer. A great partner for 2 years serving the streets of Calhoun county, and a great family member for the past 5 years (retired Sept 2014). Anyone who had the pleasure to meet him knew he was one in a million.”

Saddened to learn about the passing of retired Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy Skeet. RIP, we have the watch!Sheriff…

Posted by Calhoun County Sheriff's Office on Friday, November 8, 2019

