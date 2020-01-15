Retired Blount County teacher convicted of killing her husband

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A retired Blount County teacher has been found guilty of killing her husband.

Bobbie Holaway was charged with murder for the 2016 shooting death of her husband, William “Jerry” Holaway. After a week-long trial, a Blount County jury deliberated for just 25 minutes Tuesday night before returning the guilty verdict.

According to prosecutors, Holaway was having an affair and was planning to divorce her husband of 35 years when she shot him.

Holaway faces at least 20 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set.

