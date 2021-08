BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Buddy Hutchinson, a “retired” deputy with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, died of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Although he was considered retired, authorities say that Hutchinson still played a large role with the Sheriff’s Office. He headed the BCSO Reserve program and was said to always help anyone in need.

The Locust Fork Fire and Rescue Department made the announcement on their Facebook page and said that he will be missed.