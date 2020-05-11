Restaurants still not comfortable offering dine-in services

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Under Gov. Kay Ivey’s amended safer-at-home order, restaurants are able to offer dine-in services at 50% occupancy however, some eateries are not ready to set their tables yet.

While restaurants have expressed their gratitude toward their loyal customers, some are still wary about the safety for their staff and customers as the coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Slice Birmingham made a Facebook post stating they will continue with curbside pick-up for the foreseeable future.

“This was a difficult decision as we would sincerely love to have you back in. However, the safety, health and wellness of our patrons and staff come first,” the post read.

Slice Birmingham is not alone in this decision, Villa Fiesta in Gadsden and Sardis is still only offering curbside pick-up services as the staff gets ready to serve under the new regulations that adhere to social distancing within a restaurant.

Fig Tree Cafe told CBS 42 the short notice has the restaurant scrambling to reopen so they will continue with curbside pick-up until their staff is ready to open dine-in services.

Gov. Ivey made the announcement of the amended safer-at-home order Friday, May 8, only three days before opening day for dine-in services.

