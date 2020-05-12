Restaurants slowly reopening dining rooms amid COVID-19 pandemic

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Popular breakfast spots like Salem’s Diner and Hero Doughnuts are slowly reopening their dining room to customers.

Wayne Salem, owner of Salem’s Diner, said he’s excited to see his loyal customers again but isn’t taking this new amended order lightly. Salem said they’re keeping the middle booth closed and some seats at the counter closed. That’s to make sure everyone is protected and following social distancing guidelines.

“I don’t think anyone knows what the new normal is going to be so we’ll just have to play it as it goes but I think for my place I’ll have to booth and maybe 10 people inside at a time and I have a couple tables outside, so that should give me the occupancy I had,” Salem said.

Salem said he’s also offering gloves and masks to any of his customers who need it.

Wil Drake, founder of Hero Doughnuts & Buns, said their dining room is opening up Tuesday and all tables are spaced out at least 6 feet apart.

Drake said they have a designated staff member who will be focused on cleaning the dining area constantly.

“That’s going to be the struggle is trying to manage the customers coming in so we want to make it as easy as possible for them when they come to Hero Doughnuts so they can keep that 6 foot distance,” Drake said. “I’m a little nervous but also excited to kind of get back into it a little bit.”

Both owners ask everyone to be patient during these new changes.

“It comes with extra stress for sure because this is all new for all of us and for everyone else in America and around the world,” he said. “It’s new and we’re learning and our main focus always, even before this happened but even more so now is safety of customers and employees.”

