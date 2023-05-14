HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Mother’s Day is among one of the biggest spending days of the year.

The National Retail Federation stated that over $35 billion will be spent on mothers this Mother’s Day, with $5.6 billion being spent at restaurants. That’s up 6% from last year.

Farrelly’s Southern Bar and Kitchen was fully booked Sunday with large and small groups for Mother’s Day. Owner George McCulney said Mother’s Day is one of its busiest days of the year.

“Our staff and the business rely on that,” McCulney said. “It’s part of our overall sales for the year and it’s important to us and we really enjoy doing it.”

Other restaurant like Dale’s Southern Grill were also packed for Mother’s Day. Owner David Lowry said the restaurant served between 500 to a 1,000 people Sunday for the holiday. While that is good for the restaurant, Lowry said Dale’s Southern Grill is happy it can bring families together for the holiday.

“Quality time means everything to a mother and what they really want is family time and dinner around the table and Dale’s Southern Grill is here to do that for you,” Lowry said.

Other restaurants like Beef ‘O’ Brady’s gave back this Mother’s Day by allowing mothers to eat free Sunday.