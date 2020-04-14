Alabama restaurants finding ways to succeed during COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The coronavirus pandemic has been challenging for many restaurants, with some being forced to close temporarily or even permanently due to the lack of business.

But some are using new strategies to stay afloat.

Like many restaurants, Baumhower’s Victory Grille started offering curbside pickup when the pandemic first reached Alabama. This week, owners tried a new idea: selling some of their food as groceries. They called it Baumhower’s Victory Grocery. Customers can buy fresh meat, milk and even toilet paper. It caught on quickly. The restaurant posted on Facebook yesterday that items had sold out in record time at all locations.

Meanwhile, it may not seem like a good time to open a restaurant, but it appears to be working for a pizza shop in Trussville. IronStone New York Pizzeria opened April 2. A little more than a week later, the shop posted on Facebook that it was slammed with business.

