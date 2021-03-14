Restaurant workers share relief over COVID vaccine eligibility expansion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This month, more people in Alabama will be able to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

On March 22, vaccine eligibility will be expanded to include people over 55, those with high risk medical conditions, additional critical workers, and veterans of any age.

The expansion nearly doubles the number of people able to make appointments for vaccines in Alabama, according to State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

High risk medical conditions include:

• Cancer

• Chronic kidney disease

• COPD

• Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies; immunocompromised state

• Solid organ transplant

• Obesity, BMI greater than 30

• Pregnancy

• Sickle cell disease

• Smoking

• Type 1 and 2 diabetes

• Other medical conditions as determined by your medical provider

Additional critical workers include:

• Transportation and logistics

• Waste and wastewater

• Food service (includes restaurant staff)

• Shelter and housing (construction)

• Finance (bank tellers)

• Information technology and communication

• Energy

• Legal

• Media

• Public safety (engineers)

Foodservice workers were hit hard by the pandemic, facing closures and layoffs this time last year. Employees at Black Market 280 share their sense of relief many feel when it comes to vaccinations.

Rachael Moore said the vaccine eligibility expansion means hope for her and her coworkers.

“We have literally been looking up, ok these are all of our options whenever it’s fully open for us to get shots, we can go here, we can go here.”

Moore said Black Market 280 has taken staff safety very seriously. Most employees have been tested at least 4 four times through work. Moore, a manager, said she has been tested at least 17 times.

“Most of our staff is ready for signing up for vaccines, to get it,” she said. “I’ve been waiting for that moment.”

Every time there is a COVID scare, staff is tested and close contacts are sent home to quarantine. Under new CDC guidelines, fully vaccinated people do not need to self isolate or get tested after a COVID-19 close contact, if symptoms are not present.

“I’m happy to hopefully never have to be tested again for COVID,” said Moore

While it may be difficult to find a vaccine appointment now, depending on which county you live in, doctors said that will soon change.

“There’s now becoming more of a flood of vaccine product into the state and into the country for that matter, such that anyone who wants a vaccine by May 1 will be able to get one,” said Dr. Michael Saag with UAB Hospital.

For a list of locations in Alabama offering vaccines, click here.