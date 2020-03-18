1  of  24
Closings
Restaurant owner, husband charged with money laundering

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
gavel_gen_1534284534834-159665.jpg

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A Montgomery restaurant owner and her husband have been indicted on federal charges that include money laundering.

Mellissa Stacy Ann Smith owns the Island Delight Caribbean restaurant. She was charged with money laundering. Her husband, Richard Smith, has been charged with multiple federal counts including cocaine possession, and firearm possession intended for drug trafficking.

Mellissa Smith was released on Friday after her court appearance but her husband remains in U.S. Marshal custody awaiting a detention hearing. Authorities did not give more information about the nature of the charges.

If convicted, Mellissa Smith could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison. Her husband faces up to 25 years. 

