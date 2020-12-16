Respiratory therapist dies from COVID-19 complications

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A respiratory therapist has passed away from COVID-19 complications.

Harlan Stricklin passed away Monday, Dec. 14, after testing positive for the coronavirus in November. Longtime co-worker Karen Perry says Stricklin’s death is shocking because he did not have any underlying conditions. She said seeing a healthy person get sick so fast is frightening.

“But I want everybody to take this serious,” Perry said. “I know that he didn’t want us here and to be sad because he is gone because I feel like his life was a purpose.”

Perry says Stricklin will never be forgotten as he was very passionate and loveable.