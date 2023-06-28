Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — The Magic City has been selected to have its very own version of the popular board game Monopoly.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin made the announcement Tuesday afternoon during a press conference with Representatives from Top Trumps USA.

“You guys have such a rich history and culture and it’s such an iconic city in the south,” said Katie Hubbard, a Representative from Top Trumps USA. “We want this edition to feel like it’s not only made for you but made by you.”

To make this possible, the city is asking the community for suggestions hoping to use a mixture of 20 locations, street names and landmarks in Birmingham.

Several Birmingham residents are jumping on the opportunity to share their opinions.

“Definitely Vulcan, definitely railroad park, the Alabama Theatre,” said Birmingham resident Stephanie Leary.



“The Zoo,” said Birmingham resident, Alton Pleasant.



“The Galleria Hoover too, yeah that’s a good one, Homewood,” said Birmingham resident Samuel Jones.

The game will officially make its way to store shelves and online sites in March 2024.

Top Trumps USA is taking suggestions via email at Birmingham@toptrumps.com unil August 21.