BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Plastered throughout the Smithfield neighborhood are design modules showcasing what a recently received $50 million grant will go toward.

Aside from rebuilding an estimated 1,100 new affordable housing units, there are plans to revamp the neighborhood and create a social innovation center.

Meagan Holland the Housing Authority Birmingham Division said the process to receive this grant has been in the works for years.

“What you’ll see over the course of the next few years, slated for completion in 2030 and 2031, is the redevelopment of our public housing communities in Smithfield court but then the development of new affordable housing,” Holland said.

After years of being denied funding, the project’s visions are finally being presented to the Smithfield community. According to Holland, this project will take shape under three pillars: Housing, neighborhood and people.

“The generations of families who have lived at Smithfield court have advocated for redevelopment and a new day for their community for years, for decades,” Holland said. “And so this moment, this day and this award just means a lot.”

That’s something some residents tell CBS 42 they’re looking forward to.

“I think it’s a good idea and it’s also better for the neighborhood and for the people here. It’s also better for the city,” said Glenn Hampton, a Smithfield resident of 14 years. “Make it more beautified. It’s time for it, it’s time for a change.”

Developers are hoping to bring in up to $200 million in investment to the area.