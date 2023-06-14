PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — Residents in Pell City are excited that a movie is being shot in their hometown, with many catching a glimpse of awarding winning actor and star of the film Matthew McConaughey.

Production of the film “The Rivals of Amziah King” took place inside Pell City Steak House Wednesday.

Pell City resident Lexie Womble was excited to see McConaughey and hoped her poster got the actor’s attention.

“I’m so excited that he is here in our town, like that’s crazy,” Womble said. “I love Matthew McConaughey. I want him to see me, I want him to stand out so he can say hey.”

Other residents say having a movie shot in Pell City is good for the city and put them on the map.

“You know Atlanta gets all [the stars] and to see it happen here, this is huge for Birmingham, for Pell City, for all of us in Alabama,” resident Kimberly McNeely said. “I always have to go to Atlanta if I want to get this type of excitement, so this is huge.”

“I want Pell City to grow and of course we are because of Honda, but just seeing a lot of people who are interested in this and seeing somebody of Matthew McConaughey caliber in Pell City is great,” resident Pat White said.

Production is expected to continue for several more weeks at locations across the Birmingham Metro area.