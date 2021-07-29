Residents in Pratt City experience water issues for days

PRATT CITY, Ala. (WIAT) – Several homes on 6th Street Pratt, between Avenues D and E, have experienced severe water issues during the past few days. Water has been running down the side of the street and some residents believe gallons upon gallons have been wasted.

“And put a boat and everything. That’s how much water that you have down there,” resident Johnny Holloman said.

They say they’ve had little to no water pressure in their homes and can’t take a shower or use their own toilet.

“You can’t even get a spray out of your shower. The water is just dripping,” Roosevelt Smith told CBS 42. “So you have to fill up your tub which takes 30 minutes or more.”

Smith says he called Water Works about the issue on Tuesday and says he hasn’t seen any worker come by and inspect the area. The constant flow of the water has neighbors like Holloman concerned about her own water supply.

“It is being wasted!” She exclaimed.

She also fears this will impact her water bill, too.

“Because it is hurting my pocket. It ain’t doing nothing to yours,” Holloman said.

During this time, neighbors are doing what they can to get by.

“Trying to keep my refrigerator full with bottled water and all that. But yeah, I guess that’s a problem for everyone on this block,” Smith said.

Neighbors hope the situation is fixed soon.

“Please come out here and fix this water,” Holloman said.

A spokesperson with Birmingham Water Works sent this statement regarding the situation.

“We were not aware of this issue but are dispatching our crews to evaluate and address it immediately. Birmingham Water Works is in the business of providing a constant flow of clean and safe drinking water. So, anytime there’s an issue with any of our customers, we make it our priority to correct it. Leaks happen all the time, so we encourage our customers to please report any issues with their water service to customer service at 205-244-4000. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.” -Rick Jackson

Public Relations Manager & Spokesperson

Upon wrapping the story, crews came out to fix the problem.