TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Some Tuscaloosa neighbors are raising concerns about trains blocking the 16th Street railroad crossing as well as loud train horns late at night.

The City of Tuscaloosa will host a public involvement meeting about the possible closure of 16th Street at the railroad crossing.

Resident Alonzo Prince says this is a good idea because he thinks something should be done about the situation.

“That railroad has been there for years, and they’ve been doing the same thing. My opinion is, it is noisy and it’s disturbing,” Prince said. “Say for instance you’re in bed asleep at two or three in the morning and you hear something go ‘boom,’ you don’t know if it’s a tornado or just a train. And it’s always the train.”

City Council President Kip Tyner says he looks forward to meeting with concerned residents to hear what they think.

“I think that the main concern was the loudness of the horns waking them up early in the morning,” Tyner said. “It’s a problem city wide, I have two intersections in my area that people are always complaining about.”

The public meeting will be held on April 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., in the multi-purpose room at the Infrastructure and Public Services building in Tuscaloosa.