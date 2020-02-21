Residents cleaning up after flooding in Greene County

EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) — Flooding continues to cause problems for Greene County residents in the two rivers community near Eutaw. With more rainfall on Thursday, the Tombigbee River has been rising again.

Krista Johnson and her husband Jeff are frustrated, this is the second time their property has been flooded. One year ago it happened and a week ago it happened again, water from the Tombigbee River spilled over its bank and dumped six feet of water in their house and across the street into their mechanic shop.

“It’s full of mud and water is all the way around we are going to have to take out the sides again. And redo the bathroom floors. We just got it all finished two months ago inside the house and his shop was 70% done and now we start all over again,” Johnson said.

91 homes are located at the Two Rivers neighborhood on the river. Many residents are still using boats or ATVs to get and out. Johnson knows there is always a possibility for flooding, but she was hoping it wouldn’t happen again so soon.

“Very frustrating, lots of hard work. There’s 91 houses in here and there hasn’t been one emergency service person to come in here to even check on anybody and we’ve heard from nobody. We know that the state got declared a disaster 67 counties and we got nothing last year from any of that,” Johnson said.

Despite the hardship and frustration, Johnson tells CBS 42 her community has come together to help each other get through this situation.

“I love everybody down here and if it wasn’t for them it would be a lot harder. So we are pulling together and we are going to get it together and get it cleaned up,” Johnson said.

Johnson and her husband have flood insurance, but some others don’t.

