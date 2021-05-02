Resident of Vestavia Hills nursing home celebrates 103rd birthday

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — A resident at Mount Royal Towers, a long-term care facility, celebrated her 103rd birthday on Friday.

Nursing homes across the state and nation are beginning to relax visitation restrictions due to the increase in vaccinated individuals and decrease in coronavirus infections.

Staff at the facility gathered to sing “Happy Birthday” to Anna Rogers. Her son, John Rogers, and daughter-in-law watched while practicing social distancing. They also wore personal protective equipment of surgical gowns over their clothes, with gloves and well-fitting facemasks as a precaution.

Rogers wore a Happy Birthday crown and sash for her special day. The room was decorated, including balloons that spelled “103.” She also had flowers and cake.

Rogers was born in Hayden on April 30, 1918. She worked as a cosmetologist and lived across the country with her late husband, who was a member of the military. Most recently, she lived in Homewood prior to moving to Mount Royal Towers earlier this year.

According to Rogers, most people think she is younger than her actual age.

“They ask me what my age is, and they don’t believe me,” said Rogers. “Because I look like I’m 70.”

When asked what the secret is to her longevity, she does not have an answer.

“Everyone asks me what my secret is, but I don’t know what it is,” said Rogers. “I just take it as it comes.”

The federal government has encouraged visits to resume at long-term care facilities since many residents are vaccinated and that there are lower overall coronavirus case numbers.

Rogers was grateful to have her family and a friend visit her as she celebrated her special day.

“I’m just going to go and be 104,” said Rogers. “It’s wonderful to be on this beautiful earth. The most important thing in the world is to be with your family.”