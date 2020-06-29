Research is key if you plan on traveling this summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With many states and businesses reopening, some people are starting to consider traveling. But if you’re traveling from Alabama, you need to research your destination before planning your trip.

Because of rising COVID-19 numbers across the state, some other states have placed restrictions on travelers from Alabama. So depending on your destination, you may be required to quarantine for 14 days when you arrive. Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama said that’s affecting travelers’ plans.

“It’s not going to keep people from traveling, it will just affect what destination they travel to,” Ingram said. “The key to that, though, is that a lot of people aren’t aware which states have that policy in place for Alabama residents.”

That’s why it’s important to gather as much information as you can about your destination before you plan your trip.

“A little bit of preparation, a little bit of research, a little bit of planning goes a long way and can really save you a lot of frustration if your journey may potentially put you heading in the direction of one of those states,” Ingram said.

If you planned your trip months ago before restrictions were place, the new restrictions may create some headaches. But you still may have options, Ingram said.

“You need to just evaluate your situation, make some phone calls, look and see if maybe you can cancel your plans or maybe change them to a later date, maybe select a different destination,” he said.

He said that’s why it’s important to consider getting a travel agent. They have the resources to help you plan your trip and to navigate any difficulties you may encounter with restrictions.

Travel restrictions aren’t easy to find, but AAA has a resource that can help you find some information about the impact COVID-19 is having in each state.

LATEST POSTS