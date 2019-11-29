Rescuers searching for 2 after shrimp boat capsizes

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Two crew members are missing after a shrimp boat overturned.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Mobile says the vessel overturned Friday morning. The accident happened about five miles (8 kilometers) from the entrance of Mobile Bay.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that the accident involved a 50-foot (15-meter) shrimp boat named “The Chief.” The boats captain, Woody Jones of Bon Secour, was rescued by the crew of another shrimp boat.

The Coast Guard and local agencies are searching for two other people who were on board.

