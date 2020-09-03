Rescue crews searching for missing 20-year-old boater on Black Warrior River

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Rescue crews searched the Black Warrior River Wednesday in Northport looking for a missing boater.

Northport Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Roger Potter says crews are using sonar and dive teams to locate the missing 20-year-old woman.

“That’s very important, anytime you can use electronics and things like that using sonar and training. Training is the number one skill and the sonar and being familiar with the type of side sonar that they are using is very important,” Potter said.

On Tuesday night around 8 p.m., a boat carrying three people went over the spillway at the Oliver Lock and Dam in Northport. A man and woman are okay, but the 20-year-old third passenger never resurfaced.

Chief Potter says a multi-agency search team is working together using every resource to find the missing woman. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Tuscaloosa Police Department, Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue, Northport Fire and Rescue and the University of Alabama Police Department are working together. A helicopter also was searching from the air while dive teams searched underwater.

“Anytime you have something like that you hope to find the person safe and sound. Just for the family,” Potter said. “Anytime you have a situation like this you hope and pray for the best and so we are going to use every resource we have. That’s what it’s there to use every resource every trained person like that. A trained person is a good resource”.

Search efforts on the water ended at sundown Wednesday night and will resume Thursday morning.

