BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Rescue crews responded to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Parkway East Wednesday afternoon that injured two adults and two children.

According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue, the accident occurred around 3:27 p.m. and involved four vehicles. A truck and a car collided to cause the wreck.

Four people were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, including two children.

