CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people drowned at Smith Lake in the last week, with the most recent victim being a five-year-old on Saturday. With more people taking to the lake on the weekends, fire and rescue crews say it’s important to remember safety when out on the water.

Fire and rescue crews around Cullman County say while being on the lake should be fun and enjoyable for everyone, it can also be dangerous. Firefighters say over the last few years, drownings at Smith Lake have only continued increasing.

“We foresee that there’s going to be possibly one or two more before the year is out, it’s just been gaining every year,” Logan Fire and Rescue Chief Toby Bates said.

The Crane Hill, Logan and Tremble volunteer fire departments have teamed up to work rescues on the Cullman County portions of Smith Lake. Crane Hill Fire and Rescue says while the causes of last week’s drownings are still unknown, one thing they had in common was that neither victim was wearing a life jacket.

“If you’re the best swimmer there is or whatever, it doesn’t matter. I would encourage everybody to wear a life vest on the boat, especially if you’re just swimming around because this lake is so deep in most places,” Crane Hill Fire and Rescue Chief Brandon Williams said.

The waters can get around 300 feet deep in some places, according to the fire departments. The three Cullman County fire departments got sonar equipment just two months ago to help in the deep-water searches.

“When we made the recovery with it, I think it paid for itself. It was an expensive unit, $60,000, but it paid for itself that day. I mean, it done what we needed it to do,” Bates said.

Fire and rescue crews say keeping a safe distance between boats and wearing a life vest when the boat is moving are easy ways to keep yourself and others safe on the water.

“It’s crucial. Especially in the boat because you don’t know what’s going to happen. You could hit your head, go unconscious and you can’t swim if you’re unconscious,” boater Adam Crain said. “It always worries me but we try not to be too worried, still want to have fun at the same time.”

Crane Hill and Logan rescue crews say there’s still more sonar equipment and bigger boats they’d like to have to help in searches but funding is a hurdle they’re facing.