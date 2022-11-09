MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — From the State House to the U.S. Senate, Alabama Republican women made gains in Tuesday’s election and say it’s now time to get to work.

Five more Republican women will be joining the State House next session, bringing the total number of female representatives from 18 to 20 out of 105 in the House of Representatives.

Three districts previously held by men elected an all-female delegation for Baldwin County. That includes Jennifer Fidler, Donna Givens and Frances Holk Jones.

“All three of us, we have worked in businesses that were male-dominated. So it’s wonderful to have the women representing Baldwin County, bring that perspective. But we’re just excited to represent all of Baldwin County,” Holk Jones said.

Holk Jones says some priorities she hopes to address in the House include mental health improvements and education.

In Shelby and Jefferson Counties, Leigh Hulsey will represent District 15. She says she’ll support legislation that keeps government small and fiscally conservative. She also says she’d like to see the state improve its adoption process in light of the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

“While we’re not all the same, we definitely do bring a different perspective to the table,” Hulsey said.

Susan DuBose will represent District 45, and she hopes this election encourages more women to run for office.

“We need more women down in Montgomery. We need more women in the legislature. We need a woman’s voice. Women are excited seeing this, and so I hope it encourages other women to run,” DuBose said.

It’s not just the State House seeing gains. Katie Britt made history with her win in the U.S. Senate.

“You’re going to see headlines about me being the first woman ever elected to the United States Senate from the State of Alabama,” Britt said in her victory speech Tuesday.

Kay Ivey is the first woman re-elected governor of Alabama.

“Y’all we did it,” Ivey said to a crowd of cheering supporters at her watch party Tuesday.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures in 2021, Alabama was ranked 49 in the nation for its percent of women serving in the state legislature, ahead of only West Virginia.