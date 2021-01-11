Reps. Malinowski, Wasserman Schultz introduces resolution censuring Rep. Mo Brooks

WASHINGTON D.C. (WIAT) — Monday, Reps. Tom Malinowski (NJ-7) and Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-23) introduced a resolution censuring Rep. Mo Brooks (AL-5) for inciting violence against his fellow members of Congress as part of last week’s assault on the United States Capitol.

In a release from Wasserman Schultz, it reports the attack on Capitol Hill was intended to prevent the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate from discharging their Constitutional duties to count electoral college votes in certification of the 2020 presidential election.

The release further reads, on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC, Representative Mo Brooks addressed the crowd that would soon try to seize the Capitol, which was attended by numerous members of known extremist and anti-government groups. After denouncing Republican and Democratic members of Congress who were planning to certify the presidential election, he urged participants to “start taking down names and kicking ass.” The rally goers then marched to the Capitol, which they forcibly and unlawfully entered, many armed with metal rods, bats, and firearms, hoisting Confederate battle flags, assaulting police officers, leading to the murder of United States Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and four other deaths, dozens of injuries, and causing physical damage to U.S. Capitol property. After inciting these acts of insurrection that resulted in injuries and loss of life, Representative Brooks then made the following statement: “I make no apology for doing my absolute best to inspire patriotic Americans.”

According to the resolution, Brooks speech on Jan. 6 encouraged and incited violence against his fellow Members of Congress, as part of an assault on the United States Capitol intended to prevent the House of Representatives and the Senate from discharging their Constitutional duties to count Electoral College votes.

The resolution suggests that Brooks be censured, that he present himself in the well of the House of Representatives for the pronouncement of censure and be censured with public reading of this resolution by the Speaker.