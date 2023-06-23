BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A non-profit organization that provides reproductive health resources to residents of the Deep South is holding a rally on the anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade this Saturday.

The “F*** Your Abortion Ban” rally will be held at Birmingham’s Linn Park starting at 11 a.m. and is hosted by the Yellowhammer Fund, a reproductive justice organization that provides Deep South residents with healthcare items related to preventing pregnancy.

Jenice Fountain, executive director of the Yellowhammer Fund, says the event will highlight the work the organization does across the board.

“What we want to do is talk to the community about reproductive health needs, the current state of the abortion landscape in Alabama while also giving out resources like emergency contraceptives, our safer sex kits and just cultivate a space to speak about reproductive health now that we don’t have access to abortion,” Fountain said.

Flyer for the “F*** your abortion ban” rally planned for Saturday at Birmingham’s Linn Park (Courtesy of the Yellowhammer Fund).

Flyer for the Yellowhammer’s Repro Raven summer bus tour dates (Courtesy of the YellowHammer Fund).

Additionally, the rally will kick off the organization’s “Repro Raven Summer Bus Tour,” a supply distribution bus that will provide reproductive health items such as emergency contraceptives, period products, diapers and more to residents throughout five Alabama cities.

“We think that a lot of people disregard Alabama as kind of a ‘lost cause’ in the South,” Fountain said. “So with this bus tour so we’re gonna go to the more rural areas in Alabama to give out resources, have conversations and let people know where they can reach out to about what they need in terms of their reproductive health.”

The namesake of the “Repro Raven” is former operations manager Mia Raven, who died on April 6 of this year.

“[Raven] and her husband actually found the bus for us and got it ready, but she passed before she could see it running,” Fountain said. “There is no abortion access that doesn’t have Mia’s footprint on in some way in the state.”

While many reproductive health organizations have pivoted to providing ways for Southerners to receive abortions in states without bans, Fountain says Yellowhammer Fund’s focus has been on helping those who can’t travel outside of Alabama.

“I think that’s what people kind of fail to realize, like it’s not any safer in [Alabama] to give birth than it is to terminate a pregnancy, especially if you’re BIPOC,” she said. “So one of the major things we do is recognizing who’s going to get left out, how do we advocate for them and how do we teach them to advocate for themselves?”

To Fountain, talking frankly about abortion rights erases the stigma attached to the procedure and other facets of reproductive healthcare.

“There’s a lot of people in the state that won’t even say abortion or it’s talked about as if it’s this taboo thing and that really adds to the stigma,” she said. “We have to have safe spaces for people to talk about their experiences around their healthcare and their bodily autonomy and I think that if it has to be us, it has to be us.”

Those interested in donating funds or healthcare items to the Yellowhammer Fund can visit the organization’s website or email info@yellowhammerfund.com.