Report: Oneonta has the 4th slowest internet in U.S.

ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — Just as internet providers get ready to roll out 5G internet speeds in the near future, some cities are more prepared for the increase in speed than others.

Highspeedinternet.com recently released a report of the top five cities with the fastest and slowest internet speeds in the country.

The city of Oneonta was found to have the fourth slowest internet. Only Sylva, N.C., Stowe, Va. and Espanola, N.M. have slower internet speeds.

Highspeedinternet.com looked at data from 2 million speed tests and took the average from every city.

Bayside, N. Y., Longmont, Colo., Somerset, N.J., Sterling, Va. and Elmurst, N.Y. were named the fastest cities.

For reference, Oneota averaged 7.7 Mbps while Bayside averaged 100.8 Mbps. The national average was 50.2 Mbps.

For more information on the study, click here.

