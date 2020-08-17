Report: Less than 1% of tested UA students test positive for COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — As Alabama students returned to classes for the Fall, they were met with a required coronavirus test to begin classes.
As of August 16, the university is reporting that after 25,948 students were tested, 237 students tested positive for COVID-19; that is less than 1% of the tested population.
Those who tested positive were notified and must complete UA’s isolation protocols before returning to the campus community. All students must submit confirmation of a negative COVID-19 test before attending class, the University reports.
To expedite COVID-19 testing for students before the first day of classes, free tests will be offered at Coleman Coliseum August 17-19, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The University of Alabama will provide updates on student test results upon the conclusion of re-entry testing, then again every two weeks, at a minimum, once the University transitions to sentinel testing.
