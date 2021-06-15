Report: Contract workers found dead at Irondale car dealership died from fentanyl, methamphetamine overdose

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Irondale Police Department has announced that the deaths of two contract workers found unresponsive at the EchoPark car dealership back in May were caused by fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Eric Simonson of Center Point, 47, died from methamphetamine and fentanyl toxicity, according to reports from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The cause of death for David McHugh, 34, of Hoover was determined to be fentanyl toxicity.

According to the report, Simonson and McHugh’s deaths were accidental and there were no signs of foul play or environmental hazards.

Simonson and McHugh were outside IT contractors working at EchoPark since the day before their deaths on May 19.