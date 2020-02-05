Report: Birmingham ranked 4th best city for firefighters to pursue career

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue has the largest municipality in the state of Alabama and according to a new survey, is ranked in the top five for best cities for firefighters to work, according to AdvisorSmith.

The company conducted a study on 311 cities in the United States to determine the best places for firefighters to pursue their careers in. Among the sub-categories: small, mid-sized and large; Birmingham ranked fourth in large cities. Under large cities, the city has a population greater than 500,000.

Birmingham ranked no. 30 overall in the AdvisorSmith study, beating out Tuscaloosa at no. 37, Anniston at no. 112 and Decatur at no. 120 on the list.

The rankings were based on several key factors including average annual salary, cost of living, and location quotient, and cities were categorized into small, midsize, and large cities based on metropolitan statistical area population.

LATEST POSTS