Report: Birmingham is America’s 4th least safe city

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Those who call Birmingham home, be on high alert!

According to a recent report from WalletHub, the Magic City is the fourth least safe city in the US.

The personal finance website looked at 42 metrics to create its list. WalletHub compared 180 US cities and ranked them from most to least safe.

Birmingham ranked 175th in assaults per capita, 156th in traffic fatalities per capita and 144th in percentage of uninsured population.

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. was named the least safe city in the country, followed by St. Louis and San Bernardino, Calif. Detroit rounded out the top five. While Columbia, Md. was named the safest city.

Huntsville finished in the middle of the pack at No. 92. Mobile came in at 114th while Montgomery was ranked at 134.

To see the full report, click here.