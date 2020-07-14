Report: Birmingham 3rd most stressed city in US

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Feeling stressed out? According to a recent study, you’re not alone in the Magic City.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, released its 2020 most and least stressed cities in America report, putting Birmingham as the third most stressed city in the entire country.

The report looked at 180 cities across 42 metrics such as weekly hours worked, hours of sleep per night and median credit score. Birmingham was found to have the second-highest crime rate, third-highest divorce rate and the 10th highest poverty rate.

Three other Alabama cities were also named in the top 180: Mobile (ninth), Montgomery (11th), Huntsville (87th),

Only Cleveland and Detroit were considered more stressed out with Gulfport, Miss. and Newark, N.J. rounding out the top five.

To see the full report and find out more information, click here.

