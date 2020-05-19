Report: Alabama ranks 5th in states with the most vulnerable populations to coronavirus

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. The vaccine by Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc., generated antibodies similar to those seen in people who have recovered from COVID-19 in a study of volunteers who were given either a low or medium dose. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama ranked fifth in most vulnerable populations to coronavirus, according to a WalletHub report.

The report dives deeper than coronavirus cases alone. Vulnerability isn’t just health-related, though, as many people are harmed by the economic effects of the pandemic. To show where the biggest concentrations of “at-risk” people live, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the States with the Most Vulnerable Populations to Coronavirus, as well as accompanying videos.

To identify which states have the highest concentration of vulnerable people, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 28 key metrics in three overall categories: medical vulnerability, housing vulnerability and financial vulnerability.

Coronavirus Vulnerability in Alabama (1=Most, 25=Avg.):

20 th – Share of Population Aged 65 & Older

– Share of Population Aged 65 & Older 5 th – Share of Population Diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

– Share of Population Diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) 15 th – Share of Unsheltered Homeless Population

– Share of Unsheltered Homeless Population 24 th – Unemployment Insurance Recipiency Rate

– Unemployment Insurance Recipiency Rate 8th – Share of Population That Saved for Unexpected Expenses in Past 12 Months

Among the other states who ranked in the top five for most vulnerable to the coronavirus were West Virginia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas.