Report: Alabama named 3rd least energy-efficient state in U.S.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In honor of the National Energy Awareness Month, WalletHub has released its list of the most energy-efficient states in the country.

The personal finance website compared 48 states, Alaska and Hawaii were taken out of the research, and looked at each state’s home and auto energy efficiency.

Alabama was ranked as the third-worst state in this report. The state finished 45th in home energy efficiency and 47th transportation efficiency. The state did finish 4th in vehicle-fuel efficiency, however.

New York finished as the most energy-efficient state. South Carolina came in last, according to the report.

To see the full report, click here.

