Report: Alabama is 5th least educated state in U.S.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama has been recently named the fifth least educated state in the country, according to a recent WalletHub report.

The personal finance website used information from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in a number of metrics to create the rankings.

The report looked at all 50 states in categories such as average university quality, percent of graduate or professional degree holders and racial gap in educational attainment.

Alabama ranked 44th in percent of high school diploma holders, associate degree holders or college-experienced adults and Bachelor’s degree holders.

The state finished only ahead of Arkansas, Louisiana, West Virginia and Mississippi. Massachusetts, Maryland, Colorado, Vermont and Connecticut rounded out the top five most educated states.

To see the full report, click here.

LATEST POSTS