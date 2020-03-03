Report: Alabama is 4th worst state for women

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to a new study by WalletHub, Alabama is the fourth-worst state for women in the United States.

In honor of Women’s History Month, the personal finance website looked at all 50 states and Washington D.C. across 24 metrics to create the rankings. Some of the metrics include unemployment for women, women’s preventative health care and median earnings for female workers.

Alabama finished 46th in share of women in poverty, 47th in high school graduation rate and 49th in women’s life expectancy at birth.

Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas were the only states ranked lower. Massachusetts was named the best state for women.

For more information and to see the full report, click here.

