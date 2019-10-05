Report: DCH hospitals in Tuscaloosa area pay hackers in ransomware attack

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama hospital system that quit accepting new patients after a ransomware attack said Saturday it had gotten a key to unlock its computer systems.

A statement from DCH Health Systems didn’t say how the three-hospital system got the information needed to unlock its data. Spokesman Brad Fisher tells CBS 42 the hospital system paid the attackers.

“For those who ask we worked with law enforcement and its security experts to assess all options to execute the solution that we felt was in the best interest of our patients,” Fisher said. “This included purchasing a decryption key from the attacker to expedite system recovery and help ensure patients’ safety. For ongoing security reasons we will keep confidential specific details about the investigation and our coordination with the attacker.”

The company stopped accepting new patients at its hospitals in Tuscaloosa, Northport and Fayette because of a ransomware attack that hit early Tuesday. New patients were sent to hospitals in Birmingham and Mississippi.

Hospitals will continue diverting all but the most critically ill patients through the weekend, the statement said.

The hospitals said hackers used the ransomware variant Ryuk to lock its files, but the hack didn’t compromise the care of patients. Workers reverted to using paper files.

The three hospitals, which mostly serve west Alabama, have about 850 beds total and admitted more than 32,000 patients last year.

