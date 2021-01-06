Rep. Terri Sewell: ‘U.S. Congress will not be deterred by today’s rioters’ insurrection’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIAT) — During Wednesday’s chaos at the nation’s Capitol, Alabama Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL) witnessed the riot firsthand.

Congress won't be deterred or intimidated by this insurrection and violence.



We will carry out our constitutional duty to certify the Electoral College results tonight.



On January 20 Joe Biden & Kamala Harris will be sworn in as President & Vice President. My full statement👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/WK6hjyAFV2 — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) January 7, 2021

Sewell spoke with CBS 42 on the day’s events. Wednesday was not for total naught though.

The Senate was able to resume in the evening and voted to allow Arizona’s electoral votes after a challenge to the vote.

Sewell released the following statement: