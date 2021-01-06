Rep. Terri Sewell: ‘U.S. Congress will not be deterred by today’s rioters’ insurrection’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIAT) — During Wednesday’s chaos at the nation’s Capitol, Alabama Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL) witnessed the riot firsthand.
Sewell spoke with CBS 42 on the day’s events. Wednesday was not for total naught though.
The Senate was able to resume in the evening and voted to allow Arizona’s electoral votes after a challenge to the vote.
Sewell released the following statement:
“What an incredible victory! Georgians reminded us how much power each and every American holds to make change in our nation. The Reverend Raphael Warnock, who preaches from Martin Luther King, Jr.’s pulpit at Ebenezer Baptist Church, will be the first Black Senator from the State of Georgia. And Jon Ossoff, a son of Georgia counseled by the great Congressman John Lewis, will be the youngest U.S. Senator to take office since President-Elect Joe Biden.
“During his last visit to Selma on March 8, 2020, to commemorate the 55th Anniversary of the March from Selma to Montgomery, John Lewis challenged Americans to ‘vote like never before.’ Now, our top priority in Congress must be to honor his legacy and all that American voters have fought for bypassing the John Robert Lewis Voting Rights Act into law. What a befitting celebration of John’s legacy and tribute to the people of Georgia who showed us the real power of the vote!
“Thank you to Georgia voters and all the grassroots organizers who got into ‘good trouble’ by working day in and day out, fighting for justice, health care, and equality. Congratulations, Senators Warnock and Ossoff! We can’t wait to get to work.”Rep. Terri Sewell