BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) will be holding town halls in multiple counties across central Alabama this week.

Her first forum will be held Tuesday in Green County at the Boligee Town Hall starting at 11 a.m. She will also be hosting one at 2 p.m. in Sumter County at the Coleman Center for the Arts.

On Wednesday, Sewell will be in Pickens County at the City of Aliceville Town Hall starting at 4 p.m. The following afternoon, the congresswoman will be speaking in Perry County at the Marion Military Institute starting at 1:30 p.m.

According to a press release from Sewell’s office, she will be discussing several topics at these events, from the American Rescue Plan to voting rights.