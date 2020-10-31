Rep. Sewell Announces 9th Annual and First Virtual Job Fair 2020

Registration is now open for Alabama’s 7th district virtual job fair. Job fair 2020 will be a two-day event held virtually via Zoom.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to connect with employers from 10 different industries, including: law enforcement, health services, automotive and more.

Registration is required via Eventbrite. You head to Sewell.house.gov. for more information. The free job fair is open to the public.

