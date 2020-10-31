Rep. Sewell Announces 9th Annual and First Virtual Job Fair 2020

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Registration is now open for Alabama’s 7th district virtual job fair. Job fair 2020 will be a two-day event held virtually via Zoom.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to connect with employers from 10 different industries, including: law enforcement, health services, automotive and more.

Registration is required via Eventbrite. You head to Sewell.house.gov. for more information. The free job fair is open to the public.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES