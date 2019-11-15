TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks took to Twitter Friday to say that the man who stabbed and ultimately deflated the “Baby Trump” balloon “should be prosecuted as the law requires.”
But the congressman also wants the man to be awarded a medal of patriotism for “fighting socialism.”
Last Saturday at the Alabama-LSU game in Tuscaloosa, Hoyt Hutchinson saw the inflatable mocking the president and stabbed it with a knife before fleeing the scene. He was eventually caught and booked by authorities.
Hutchinson faces first-degree criminal mischief charges for the slashing. A GoFundMe raised over $31,000 for his bail money after he was arrested.
LATEST POSTS
- Ambassador ousted by Trump testifies at impeachment hearing
- First round of graduates complete ‘Renewed for Reentry’ program
- 1 person in serious condition after Birmingham house fire
- Rep. Mo Brooks says balloon slasher should be prosecuted but also given patriotism medal
- DA: No charges against Alabama officers in fatal shooting