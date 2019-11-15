Rep. Mo Brooks says balloon slasher should be prosecuted but also given patriotism medal

A responding officer and an unidentified man stands by a Baby Trump balloon deflated by someone at Monnish Park as people were protesting President Donald Trump’s visit to an NCAA college football game between Louisiana State and Alabama playing nearby in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. The towering Baby Trump protest balloon was knifed and deflated by someone unhappy with its appearance during Trump’s trip to Alabama, organizers said. (Stephanie Taylor/The Tuscaloosa News via AP)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks took to Twitter Friday to say that the man who stabbed and ultimately deflated the “Baby Trump” balloon “should be prosecuted as the law requires.”

But the congressman also wants the man to be awarded a medal of patriotism for “fighting socialism.”

Last Saturday at the Alabama-LSU game in Tuscaloosa, Hoyt Hutchinson saw the inflatable mocking the president and stabbed it with a knife before fleeing the scene. He was eventually caught and booked by authorities.

In Tuscaloosa, Hoyt Hutchinson pops Baby Trump balloon!



I believe in law & order, so Hutchinson should be prosecuted as law requires.



I believe in America, so afterwards Hutchinson should be given a patriotism medal for fighting evil Socialism!

.@realDonaldTrump #impeachment pic.twitter.com/yyxWZuxGiM — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) November 15, 2019

Hutchinson faces first-degree criminal mischief charges for the slashing. A GoFundMe raised over $31,000 for his bail money after he was arrested.

