Rep. Gary Palmer joins CBS 42 to discuss the protection of flex spending accounts amid coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL) joined CBS 42 to discuss his letter to legislation regarding Alabamian’s flexible spending accounts.

The COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders across the nation have put individuals with Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) at risk of forfeiting money they have set aside for expenses like childcare and healthcare, Rep. Palmer said in a release. He says this is because FSAs are required to be exhausted by the end of the calendar year. In response to this problem, Rep. Palmer (AL-06) has authored a letter to leadership in the House and Senate requesting that legislation be passed so that people will not lose their hard-earned money because they are complying with stay-at-home orders.

Watch the interview for more.

LATEST POSTS