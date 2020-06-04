Rep. England asks Gov. Ivey to end Jefferson Davis Day in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State Representative Chris England is asking Gov. Kay Ivey asking her to repeal a state holiday that honors the president of the Confederacy.
June 1 in Alabama celebrates the birthday of Jefferson Davis who the Confederacy from 1861-1865. Rep. England sent a letter to the governor to end the holiday.
“We should not give Davis, a traitor and racist who lived in our state for less than a year, his own state holiday,” Rep. England said in the letter. “Davis’ enduring legacy in Alabama is one of pain and division for Alabamians of all races…”
This comes after Congresswoman Terri Sewell made similar comments about the ending of the holiday.
Rep. England asked those who agree with his stance to reach out to Gov. Ivey.
“Although I know that much more work needs to be done, this is a necessary step,” Rep. England said in the tweet.
