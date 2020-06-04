Rep. England asks Gov. Ivey to end Jefferson Davis Day in Alabama

FILE – In this April 10, 2017, file photo, Alabama Representative Chris England, House Judiciary Committee member, listens to a special council speak to the Alabama House Judiciary Committee during a hearing on Gov. Robert Bentley’s impeachment in Montgomery, Ala. State Rep. England said Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, that he is running for chair of the Alabama Democratic Party. This was one of the top stories in Alabama in 2019. (Albert Cesare/Montgomery Advertiser via AP, Pool)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State Representative Chris England is asking Gov. Kay Ivey asking her to repeal a state holiday that honors the president of the Confederacy.

June 1 in Alabama celebrates the birthday of Jefferson Davis who the Confederacy from 1861-1865. Rep. England sent a letter to the governor to end the holiday.

“We should not give Davis, a traitor and racist who lived in our state for less than a year, his own state holiday,” Rep. England said in the letter. “Davis’ enduring legacy in Alabama is one of pain and division for Alabamians of all races…”

This comes after Congresswoman Terri Sewell made similar comments about the ending of the holiday.

Rep. England asked those who agree with his stance to reach out to Gov. Ivey.

“Although I know that much more work needs to be done, this is a necessary step,” Rep. England said in the tweet.

I sent this letter to @GovernorKayIvey regarding repeal of the Jefferson Davis state holiday. If you agree, please reach out to the Governor and your representatives and let them know how you feel. Although I know that much more work needs to be done, this is a necessary step. pic.twitter.com/rPiWgjTGbx — Chris England (@RepEngland70) June 4, 2020

