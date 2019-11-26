Renovations underway for Bryant Denny Stadium

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) A major construction project is underway at Bryant Denny Stadium. From now until the first home game next September you can expect to see a lot of work crews and heavy machinery doing construction work.

Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne says the renovation construction work will greatly improve the fan experience on game day. A big part of this project will include four new video boards inside the stadium.

“We will have new video boards in all four corners will be sixty percent larger than our current video boards so that will help with new video technology to enhance the fan’s experience on game day as well,” Byrne said.

Byrne tells CBS 42 fans can expect new and improved seating. New high-end club seats and student spaces will be added.

“In the first phase, we are going to create some new seating from a club seating standpoint with new skyboxes and opportunities for that. And then do some improvement to the concourse areas which will help open up some of the space for fans to be able to move on game day,” Bryne said.

The construction work at Bryant-Denny will cost $106 million.

“So from a student-athlete perspective we are going to re-do the locker room at Bryant Denny Stadium and we will double the square footage in there. That will make a positive impact and we will have a new tunnel and that will be fun for the kids on our team and great for all our fans,” Bryne explained.

The construction work is expected to be finished before the crimson tides first home game of the season.

